Inspiration
Prototyping
Color
Typography
Blogs
Software
Icons
Resources
Podcasts
Books
INSPIRATION
PROTOTYPING
COLOR
TYPOGRAPHY
BLOGS
SOFTWARE
ICONS
RESOURCES
PODCASTS
BOOKS
Welcome to designer lynx
A comprehensive list of links for all your UI needs. Colour, tools, type, icons, resources & guides, we've got your back.
SCROLL
The best design inspiration websites
Links for sites that showcase interesting and inspirational UI work
Dribbble
https://dribbble.com/
We all know it and love to hate it. Still useful for when you just need some eye candy and want to flex the visual design muscle.
PURE EYE CANDY
VISUAL DESIGN
CSS Nectar
https://cssnectar.com/
This sites triple vets all submissions to maintain a high quality of submissions. They do that scoring thing I'm not that interested in, but useful none the less.
VARIED
TRIPLE VETTED
Mindsparklemag
https://mindsparklemag.com/category/website/
This covers print as well, but they have a decent sometimes unusual selection of websites. Portfolio orientated.
UNUSUAL
httpster
https://httpster.net
Super clean and easy to browse. Great for portfolio / agency inspiration.
NICE BROWSING
Behance
https://www.behance.net/
Stopped visiting here after reading one to many "view my portfolio" comments. Worth a look for pretty pixels.
VISUAL DESIGN
Abuzeedo
http://abduzeedo.com/
Showcases a wider range of inspiration then just websites. Great browsing experience and good if you're looking for visuals outside of the digital realm.
WELL DESIGNED
WIDE RANGE OF CONTENT
Collectui
http://collectui.com/
Pretty random assortment of various UI bits and pieces. Can browse by component type and search. Seems to have a lot of concept work.
PRETTY BITS
Hover States
https://hoverstat.es/
Pretty banging selection of 'alternative' (God that sounds rubbish) website designs. Some interesting stuff on here, well worth a visit if you're in exploration mode.
NICE TYPE
GRID BREAKING
Awwwards
https://www.awwwards.com/
Personally not a favourite of mine, I find it hard to navigate quickly and a lot of the sites are a bit pretentious with style over usability. Worth a look every now and then.
SLICK
VISUAL DESIGN
SiteSee
https://sitesee.co/
Nicely curated site with a simple and clean user experience. You can browse by collections which is handy.
COLLECTIONS
MINIMAL
Good Web Design
http://www.goodweb.design/
Landing page inspiration. Easy to browse by different sections so can be quicker to find what you're looking for.
GOOD NAVIGATION
UI Movement
https://uimovement.com/
Gallery of UI transitions & animations. Very useful if you're designing within this niche.
TRANSITIONS
ANIMATIONS
USEFUL
Site inspire
https://www.siteinspire.com/
Focus is on minimal designs. Nice typography and good for agency landing pages where the visual design is crucial. Less good for practical, system UIs
PORTFOLIO
AGENCY
One Page Love
https://onepagelove.com/
Does what it says on the tin. They try and flog themes. Could be worth a browse of you're designing a single page site.
SINGLE PAGE
Best Website Gallery
https://bestwebsite.gallery/
A personal bookmark collection from David. Nice selection. Go visit.
NICE DESIGN
CURATED
Lapa
https://www.lapa.ninja/
A curated list of landing pages. Browse by section and colour. Good inspiration for SaaS style pages,
LANDING PAGES
landbook
https://land-book.com/
A beautiful curated list of sites. Well designed and easy to browse. A good mix of landing page SaaS sites and portfolio orientated sites.
PRETTY
NICE BROWSING
GOOD CURATION
Siiimple
https://siiimple.com/
"Hand-picked, obsessively curated collection of the most beautiful websites on the internets". That's what they say. Hard to argue. Very pleasant browsing experience.
CLEAN
BROWSABLE
The best prototyping tools
Links to the best prototyping tools for UI design. This is such a fast moving field, I'll try to update this regularly.
Atomic
https://atomic.io/
A good option for simple animations & transitions. Slightly less intuitive then Invision but more powerful. I use it quite a bit for rapid prototyping.
Subscription
TRANSITIONS
Marvel
https://marvelapp.com/
Basically invision. Some slight variations
Subscription
INTUITIVE
Origami
https://origami.design/
Built and used by designers at Facebook. Not tried it. Seems similar to framer.
FACEBOOK
APPS
Kite
https://kiteapp.co/
Fairly new. Seems to play nice with swift. Could be worth a shot
$99
GOOD FOR SWIFT HAND OFF
Principle
http://principleformac.com/
Focused on transitions and animations. Quick to get up and running, better suited for mobile, but can do desktop. I love it for micro interactions.
$129
SIMPLE
ANIMATIONS
Flinto
https://www.flinto.com/
Has some interactions, but better for prototyping flows.
$20 / month
GOOD FOR FLOWS
Invision
https://www.invisionapp.com/
My goto app for piecing together quick flows. Limited interactions but fast to get a simple journey up and running.
Subscription
EASY
REGULAR UPDATES
Just In Mind
https://www.justinmind.com/
Not used it. This is what they say "Define awesome experiences through wireframes & prototypes". Who knows.
Unclear. Enterprise
Responsive
Proto.io
https://proto.io/
Similar to atomic but with added depth. Not very user friendly and the preview options on mobile suck.
Subscription
LOGIC
Framer
https://framer.com/
Very powerful, great for app design. You need to know a bit of code, but not too tricky to pick up if you stick with it. Good resources and tutorials.
$144 / year
MOBILE
APPS
TRANSITIONS
The best UI color resources
Links to websites that provide UI color inspiration, palette pickers, gradient galleries and games.
Sip
http://sipapp.io/
Handy little app for mac that lets you eyedrop anything and add to a palette. Useful for when you spy a delicious color you just gotta have.
APP
COLOR SELECTOR
USEFUL
Material Palette
https://www.materialpalette.com/
Material design colour palettes. You know what to do.
MATERIAL DESIGN
FLAT
Brand Colors
https://brandcolors.net/
Color palettes from famous brands. More interesting then you'd expect.
BRANDS
INTERESTING
Color Method
http://color.method.ac/
Fun little color matching game. See how good your eye really.
FUN
GAME
Flat UI Colors
https://flatuicolors.com/
More flat UI colors with some extra functionality
FLAT COLORS
Flat UI Color Picker
http://www.flatuicolorpicker.com/
Does what it says. Fine.
FLAT COLOURS
Coolors
https://coolors.co/
Quick way to build a color palette by simply whacking spacebar. Popular. I use it quite a bit.
PALETTE GENERATOR
SIMPLE
Paletton
http://paletton.com/
You pick a colour and it gives you loads of tints to play with. Nerdy, but useful.
TECHNICAL
USEFUL
Grabient
https://www.grabient.com/
Very cool gradient selector, Nice interactions. USE IT.
COOL
GRADIENTS
Color Hunt
http://www.colorhunt.co/
A rather lovely selection of colour palettes, wrapped up in a lovely browsing experience. Bonus points for the fav icon.
COLOUR PALETTES
NICE TO BROWSE
FAV ICON LOVE
Web Gradients
https://webgradients.com/
A free collection of 180 gradients. Nuff said.
GRADIENTS
uiGradients
https://uigradients.com/#Maldives
More curated gradients. I really like it - made a calendar from it once. Rando fact.
GRADIENTS
SIMPLE
ColorDot
https://color.hailpixel.com/
Kinda cool palette picker where you move your mouse to generate a color and click to select. Fun - try it.
COLOUR PICKER
FUN
The best UI typography resources
Links to websites that provide UI typography resources. Includes font sites, pairing guides, games and articles.
Typecast
http://typecast.com/
See at how your text will appear across a range of mediums and screens. You can then tweak to suit the format.
MOBILE
Modular Scale
http://www.modularscale.com/
Quickly creates a modular scale for you.
TYPE SCALE
USEFUL
Grid Lover
https://www.gridlover.net/
Create a type system and mess around with modular scale.
EXPERIMENT
TYPE SYSTEM
Style Manual
http://stylemanual.org/
Really handy reference guide for everything type. Uses lots of quotes from the seminal Robert Bringhurst book 'The Elements of Typographic Style'.
USEFUL
INFORMATIVE
Canva Font Combos
https://www.canva.com/font-combinations/
Super clean & simple font pairing tool. Select a font and it'll recommend a mate. Simples.
EASY
CLEAN DESIGN
Typography Handbook
http://typographyhandbook.com/
A concise, referential guide on best web typographic practices.
GUIDE
BEST PRACTICE
Type Wolf
https://www.typewolf.com/
Popular blog that showcases sites with nice type. Beautifully presented and has plenty of informative articles. The man does it for the love of the game - show support.
REGULAR UPDATES
INSPIRATIONAL
Google Fonts
https://fonts.google.com/
Should be your first stop for free web fonts. Vastly improved browsing experience to how of was before. Excellent resource.
FREE
EXTENSIVE SELECTION
Type Nugget
http://www.typenugget.com/
An online typesetting tool that lets you semantically sound, browser compatible, maintainable, and accessible CSS. Cool UI and works well.
TYPESETTING
GREAT UX
Better Web Type
https://betterwebtype.com/
An easy-to-follow web typography email course for web designers & web developers. Well worth a refresh even if you're a type master.
GUIDE
EMAIL
GREAT
Font Pair
http://fontpair.co/
Font Pair helps designers pair Google Fonts together. Simples.
GOOGLE FONTS
PAIRING
Type Connection
http://www.typeconnection.com/
"A font dating game". Better then it sounds, can be useful to match fonts.
FONT PAIRING
GAME
Prototypo
https://www.prototypo.io/
An online app that enables designers to customize their own typeface in a few clicks. Looks really interesting, need to give it a go.
CUSTOM
CREATION
The best UI design blogs
Links to useful and insightful magazines and blogs. This selection should cover all your product design needs.
Hacking UI
http://hackingui.com/
Varied articles that cover everything tech, startup and product design
VARIED
Smashing Magazine
https://www.smashingmagazine.com/
Loads of good, often in depth articles about web design. Great for learning and some interesting opinions too.
TECHNIQUES
FORWARD THINKING
Crazy Leaf
http://www.crazyleafdesign.com/blog/
Pretty good selection of articles, ranging from graphic design through to UI.
BRANDING
Sidebar
https://sidebar.io/
Not really a blog per say, but a reliable daily digest of interesting design related articles.
DAILY
A GOOD MIX
Hey Designer
https://heydesigner.com/
I like this site a lot. Decent curated stories stories for designer and devs.
DESIGN & DEV
CONSISTENT
UXdesign.cc
https://uxdesign.cc/
Covers a really good range of articles from UX to visual design. Good quality content.
UX
QUALITY CONTENT
A List Apart
https://alistapart.com/
Been going for a long time, and never fail to come through with some nuggets . Keep it bookmarked, people.
OG
GREAT WRITING
THOUGHTFUL
Intercom Blog
https://blog.intercom.com/
Confession, I love intercom. Their blog is also excellent with some great insights into their process
PRODUCT DESIGN
BUSINESS
SASS
The best software for UI design
Links to the most popular software and tools for UI design. This is a competitive field with some exciting developments around modular design that I'm excited to see come to fruition. Will update regularly.
Axure
https://www.axure.com/
Used for wireframing and sometimes prototyping, I personally find it too bloated and heavy, but still a popular choice for UX people.
Tiers
WIREFRAMES
PROTOTYPING
Vectr
https://vectr.com/
A free graphics software used to create vector graphics. Haven't tried it but looks like it could be worth a shot if you're broke.
Free
VECTOR
FREE
Adobe photoshop
http://www.adobe.com/uk/products/photoshop.html
Ah, the old guard. No longer useful for UI, but still the best for photo editing.
£19.97 / month
BITMAP
IMAGE EDITING
Adobe Illustrator
http://www.adobe.com/uk/products/illustrator.html
Probably still the standard tool for vector editing. I find it too bloated for my tastes, but I don't do a huge amount of detailed vector work.
£19.97 / month
VECTOR
ICONS
Gravit Designer
https://www.designer.io/
Not used it but seems pretty awesome for a free tool. One to try if you're strapped for cash.
Free
FREE
Sketch
https://www.sketchapp.com/
It's hard to imagine life before sketch. Still use it, still love it, but quietly moving to Figma. The plugins are a huge bonus. Getting better at handling symbols.
$99 / year of free updates
GREAT PLUGINS
VECTOR
INDUSTRY STANDARD
Figma
https://www.figma.com/
The new King IMO. Basic prototyping and dev handover out the box. Easier to deal with constraints and components. Great customer service.
Free tier or $12 / month
BROWSER
PROTOTYPING
TEAM LIBRARIES
Adobe XD
http://www.adobe.com/uk/products/experience-design.html
Had a quick play. Hate to write it off but no idea why you'd use this over sketch or figma (unless you're forced into CC subscription)
£9.98 / mo
MEH
Affinity Designer
https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
I really like this tool but mainly use it as a photoshop replacement. The vector editing seems solid.
£48.99
RASTER EDITING
GOOD VECTOR TOOLS
GOOD VALUE
Webflow
https://webflow.com/
I use this more for prototyping but find myself jumping into the browser sooner with this. It's fantastic, and a better way to design for responsive web.
Subscription
VISUAL CSS & HTML EDITOR
RESPONSIVE
The best icon resources for UI design
Links to free and paid icon sets and icon resources.
Icon Jar
https://geticonjar.com/
Popular Icon organiser. Used it ages ago and seems to have improved since then. Let me know if not!
ICON ORGANISER
Animaticons
http://animaticons.co/
Bit of a novelty, but they have some freebies amongst the paid selection.
ANIMATED
Material Design Icons
https://materialdesignicons.com/
Large collection of free material design icons. Free
MATERIAL DESIGN
FREE
SVG Icons
http://svgicons.sparkk.fr/
Really nice free set where you can copy and past the the HTML. Simple, but good quality.
FREE
CODE READY
Ego Icons
http://ego-icons.com/
Very distinctive icon set. Angular style (reminds of London olympics branding), with customisation options. Credit for doing something different.
UNUSAL
CUSTOMISABLE
Icon Store
https://iconstore.co/
"Free icons by world class designers", – kinds says it all. Lovely selection and browsing experience.
HIGH QUALITY
NICE SITE
FREE
Nucleo App
https://nucleoapp.com/
An icon organise and library. Not used it but it looks well designed, could be useful.
ICON ORGANISER
ICON LIBRARY
MAC APP
Flat Icon
https://www.flaticon.com/?
Pretty useful selection of free flat icons. Spotty quality but a lot to choose from. Worth a look.
FREE
Ico Moon
http://www.webalys.com/
Large selection of material design icons with a great free selection.
MATERIAL DESIGN
GOOD FREE OPTIONS
Feather Icons
https://feathericons.com/
One of my absolute favourite free sets. Beautiful line icons, used them in a recent project and they look great. Show your suppot.
FREE
BEAUTIFUL
Streamline Icons
http://www.streamlineicons.com/
They claim to be the worlds largest collection of icons. Who knows. Some free packs to try.
SOLID & LINE STYLES
5000 ICONS
Minimalistic Icons
http://www.matthew-cooper.com/minimalistic-icons/
Really nicely designed set. Get 75 free or for 200.
75 FREE
LINE STYLE
CLEAN
Icons8
https://icons8.com/
They say "57,900 Free Flat Icons". Quality looks like it could be choppy. You need to pay to get editable vectors
HUGE SELECTION
Icon Finer
https://www.iconfinder.com/
Absolutely enormous selection of icons. I actually find it too much as the quality is variable. Different paid options.
HUGE SELECTION
The Noun Project
https://thenounproject.com/
Been around for ages. You can download for free but you need to credit the designers.
LOADS OF STYLES
The best resources for UI design
Lots of bits and pieces to speed up your work flow. UI kits, mockups, ebooks and other freebies to be found.
CSS Tricks
https://css-tricks.com/
Much loved site that houses pretty much every CSS snippet you could ever desire. Chris Coyier is a ledgend.
SNIPPETS
CSS
GUIDES
Design Better
https://www.designbetter.co/
Immaculately compiled selection of books & podcasts that about the whole process of product design. A must read for anyone starting out in the industry.
FREE
FANTASTIC RESOURCE
INSIGHTFUL
Graphic Burger
http://graphicburger.com/
A lot of PSD mockups, some icons and templates. A mixture of paid and free stuff.
MOCKUPS
TEMPLATES
ICONS
Pixel Buddha
https://pixelbuddha.net/
Free and paid bits and pieces, from mockups to fonts and icons. Nicely designed site and the quality is pretty good.
GOOD QUALITY
VARIED
Premium Pixels
http://www.premiumpixels.com/
If you're still use PSDs, this is a useful site for various mockups, plus its free.
PSD
FREE
UI Space
https://uispace.net/
UI kits, mocks, fonts all which seem to be free. Pretty nice experience too.
FREE
SKETCH COMPATIBLE
Sketch App Resources
https://www.sketchappsources.com/
Al your sketch needs delivered. Quality can be a bit spotty, but I have used this a fair bit.
SKETCH
LARGE SELECTION
The best design podcasts
A selection of design related podcasts. Some cover more then just digital chat, there should be something for everyone here
Dissection
http://dissection.jkdesign.com/
Hear respected designers, in their own words, go deep into one project.
DEEP DIVES
GOOD GUESTS
Hacking UI
http://hackingui.com/podcast/
Good selection of guests and likeable hosts. Tech focused.
UI FOCUSED
TOOLS
Presentable
https://www.relay.fm/presentable
Chats about everything product design, from tools, trends and ways of working.
PRODUCT DESIGN
Design Matters
http://www.debbiemillman.com/designmatters/
Covers more then digital, interesting chats with writers, curators, musicians and more.
VARIED
Shop Talk
http://shoptalkshow.com/
Podcast with the beloved Chris Coyier that covers all your frontend needs.
HTML
CSS
FRONTEND
Style Guide Podcast
http://styleguides.io/podcast/
Does what is says on the tin. For all you style guide nerds like me, very interesting.
STYLE GUIDES
ATOMIC DESIGN
Design Details
https://spec.fm/podcasts/design-details
They interview people who design well known products. Some good insights and tips.
PRODUCT DESIGN
USEFUL
Dorm Room Tycoon
https://drt.fm/
Focused on the startup scene. One for budding indie hackers.
STARTUPS
FOUNDERS
PRODUCT DESIGN
Overtime
https://dribbble.com/overtime
Dribbble chats to well known designers on the platform. May be a love/hate affair...
ILLUSTRATORS
VISUAL DESIGN
Hustle
http://funsize.co/hustle
The Hustle Podcast is a show about the ideas, methods, people, teams and cultures, and everything else necessary to design meaningful digital products in today's competitive landscape.
INSPIRING
Bread Time
https://breadtime.simplecast.fm/
A micro-podcast about design and technology with Gabriel Valdivia and Charlie Deets.
WITTY
EASY LISTENING
High Resolution
https://www.highresolution.design
This is a limited video series on product design and design thinking. They interview a guest about how their company approaches design.
VIDEO
LARGE COMPANIES
INSIGHTFUL
Layout.fm
http://layout.fm/
A good little weekly podcast about (in their words, "design, technology, programming and everything else".
FRIENDLY
WEEKLY
99% Invisible
https://99percentinvisible.org/
This show explores a number of topics wider then UI design. Thoughtful discussion and great variety of topics.
ARCHITECTURE
OBJECTS
HISTORY
Working File
https://workingfile.co/
Not listened to it, but comes recommended,
PANEL SHOW
Design Review
http://www.designreviewpodcast.com/
The hosts review a product and analyse the user experience design to understand how they work and take away insights from how they're made.
WEEKLY
UX DESIGN
PRODUCT DESIGN
The best books for product design
My favourite design related books. Not necessarily UI related, but always useful.
The Best Interface Is No Interface
Great book, challenges conventions and makes you think. Well worth a read.
£21.98
Sprint
Guide to running design sprints. Seems to be everywhere now,
£10.14
Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products
Some good insight into driving user engagement and building lasting habits.
£9.09
The Design of Everyday Things
A classic, a huge amount transfers over to digital design
£10.46
100 Things
Worth a read, a good overview of the human psyche's interaction with design and marketing.
£16.60
Grid Systems in Graphic Design
A classic. A lot of it is still applicable for web design, I try and revisit this at least once a year.
£24.81
The Elements of Typographic Style
My typography bible. I'm sure there are more comprehensive guides out there, but this is enough for me. Beautifully typeset and beautifully written. It's always close to my side.
£22.60
Information is Beautiful
I think a lot of the visualisations are, in reality, next to useless. But I sho' do enjoy looking at them and they provide good inspiration for visual design.
£17.00
Lean UX
Practical guide to modern product design, Worth a read, take from it what you need.
£19.60
Contact Designer Lnyx